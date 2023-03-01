JONESBORO — Jonesboro police are investigating two incidents of residences being shot at within one and a half hours Monday night and Tuesday morning.
At 11:24 p.m. Monday police were called to the 2400 block of High Street about one or more suspects firing gunshots at the residence there.
The 29-year-old victim who lives at the residence said the door frame to the residence was hit by gunfire. Police found 19 shell casings at the scene.
Two witnesses are listed: a 29-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman who both live at the residence.
At 12:57 a.m. Tuesday police were called to the 4400 block of Richardson Drive about multiple shots being fired into a house where minors were living.
A 42-year-old woman called police to her residence. She said three male teens, two 14 year olds and an 18 year old, were inside at the time of the shootings.
Interior walls, exterior outside walls, a door and windows were damaged in the shooting, the report said. A total of 14 spent shell casings were found at the scene.
Police also responded to the 2400 block of High Street on Feb. 20 for a shooting. A 37-year-old Jonesboro woman reported early that morning that someone fired multiple gunshots into her apartment.
The woman said several children and adults were in the apartment at the time of the shooting. No one was injured.
Police found multiple brass 9mm casings from assorted manufacturers at the scene.
Police don’t believe this week’s Richardson Drive and High Street shootings are related, but are actively investigating the relationship between the two High Street shootings, Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department, said Tuesday.
