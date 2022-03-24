JONESBORO — Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted armed robbery that ended with a Blytheville man being shot at about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Chestnut Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.
William Paxton Haskins, 19, was hospitalized in stable condition at St. Bernards Medical Center, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with Jonesboro police.
According to officer Greg Trout, “I was dispatched to (the 900 block of) Chestnut Street ... in reference to a shooting. Upon my arrival, I observed officers attending to Victim No. 1 (Haskins, William Paxton). I began to assist them with locating the wounds. A chest seal was placed on the wound on his stomach. I located a second wound in the middle of his back and I placed a chest seal on it. I then cut his clothing off of him to look for further injuries.
“I then deployed K9 Ras to assist with tracking the suspect, who allegedly fled on foot. I was given an area by another officer who stated that a witness saw the suspects running through. K9 Ras was able to pick up a track, which was followed to the address of (the 800 block of) West Matthews Avenue, where it was determined that the track picked up was laid by the witness that spoke with the officer about seeing the suspects. Due to not having better information to go off of, I ended the track.”
Haskins was shot once, with an entry and exit wound, Smith said.
The shooting is the third in one week in which someone was hit by gunfire.
Early Saturday morning, a 14-year-old boy was shot inside of a car which he was riding inside with others at the intersection of North Bridge Street and East Johnson Avenue, police said.
According to the police report, the victims were inside a vehicle when a car drove by them shooting at them.
“He was taken to NEA Baptist and then flown to Regional One in Memphis. The victim isn’t from Jonesboro, and we do not have any further information on his condition,” Smith said Monday.
Police are investigating that shooting, and as of Thursday afternoon no arrests have been made.
The third shooting occurred just after midnight Sunday morning in the 4700 block of Wildwood Lane, according to a JPD report.
The victim, Dallis Austin, 19, who lives in the 5700 block of Prospect Road, was attending a birthday party.
A witness said a gray-colored vehicle went to the end of the street, turned around and pulled back up to the residence when she heard gunshots.
Austin was inside the residence with more than 20 others and was struck in the left shin area.
He was taken to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released with a bullet lodged in his tibia.
Jonesboro police police are investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made as of Thursday afternoon, Smith said.
