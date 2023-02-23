NEWPORT — Police are looking for information involving a hit and run incident that happened Tuesday night in Newport.
According to Arkansas State Police, Donna McKinley, 56, of Newport, was walking south on North State Street when a vehicle headed south struck her at 6:11 p.m.
McKinley was transported to Unity Health-Harris Medical Center where she later died according to Newport police.
The Newport Police Department and Newport EMS responded to the report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Police report that the driver fled the scene.
Detectives collected evidence and gathered witness statements.
If anyone has information on this case they are asked to contact the Newport Police Department at 870-523-2722.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.