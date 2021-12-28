JONESBORO — The description of a purple Ford Mustang getaway car allowed police to quickly recover stolen gifts on Christmas day.
Twana Michelle Letner, 30, of rural Jonesboro, was arrested just minutes after the burglary in the 1300 block of Turner Street was reported to police.
The burglar forced entry through a back door, police said. A neighbor described the vehicle and the woman driving it.
Clothing and children’s toys reported to have been stolen from the home were recovered after police spotted the speeding purple car on North Church Street, according to a probable cause affidavit.
On Monday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Letner with felony residential burglary and misdemeanor speeding and driving on a suspended license.
He set bond at $75,000.
Letner is also awaiting trial in February in Sharp County Circuit Court. She was charged there with felony aggravated assault, terroristic threatening and theft by receiving. Online court documents don’t provide details of the circumstances surrounding those charges.
In another case, the judge found probable cause to charge Karmel White, 20, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He set bond at $150,000.
White was arrested following a traffic stop, according to an incident report. In addition to finding marijuana, police said they found a Glock .380 handgun in the vehicle and $1,249 in cash.
Also, the judge found probable cause to charge Joshua K. West, age and address unavailable, with second-degree forgery. He has posted bond.
Detective Adam Hampson said in an affidavit that West deposited a fraudulent check for $4,539 into a local bank account. Not only was the check bogus, but he overdrew the bogus funds from the account by $667, Hampton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.