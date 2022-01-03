JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested a 41-year-old man Thursday afternoon after four CWL employees reported that the man pointed a gun at them in the 100 block of North Bridge Street.
Willie Pugh, of the 100 block of North Bridge Street, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening, aggravated assault and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after he pointed a pellet rifle at the employees and threatened to kill them.
Pugh is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center in lieu to a $100,000 bond.
In another case, Jonesboro police arrested a 17-year-old boy at about 1:35 a.m. Friday after police said he evaded a sobriety checkpoint at Forest HomeRoad, east of Bittle Street.
During a search of his vehicle, police found a .45-caliber Glock handgun and marijuana. He is being held on suspicion of being a minor in possession of a handgun and possession of marijuana.
In a separate incident, a Jonesboro woman faces several charges after a traffic stop Saturday by a Greene County deputy.
Ginger Goodman, 44, faces charges of tampering with physical evidence, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, both Class D felonies, and other charges.
After the traffic stop and a probable cause search was conducted, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found, according to the affidavit for arrest.
A $25,000 bond was set for Gibson.
Also, due to the traffic stop, Jesse Munoz, 29, of Gosnell, faces a charge of possession of firearms by a felon, as well as a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Munoz, a passenger in the vehicle, is a convicted felon who was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun and a syringe containing suspected methamphetamine residue according to the affidavit for arrest.
A $75,000 bond was set for Munoz.
In other police reports:
Police arrested Brandon Lowery, 37, of the 2400 block of East Lake Street, Paragould, at about 3:15 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Gee Street after walking down the street smoking a cigarette, according to a police report. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested Nathan Bradley, 33, of the 1300 block of East Levesque Avenue, Wynne, on Friday night in the 3000 block of Apache Drive, after a woman said Bradley choked her and threatened to kill her. He is being held on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening and aggravated assault on a family or household member.
Police arrested Edward Euell, 40, of the 300 block of North Drake Street at about 12:20 a.m. Friday in the intersection of East Hoover Avenue and North Bridge Street. Euell is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and misdemeanor fleeing.
Walmart, 1815 E. Highland Drive, told police Thursday evening that a 22-year-old woman had stolen money numerous times from the cash register. The amount taken was listed at $6,320.
The manager of the Neighborhood Walmart, 3319 Harrisburg Road, told police that a 27-year-old who was fired pointed a handgun at him.
A 91-year-old Jonesboro man reported that a Ford F-150, valued at $20,000, was stolen and a $2,400 garage door was ripped off at about 9 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Patricia Drive. The suspects are listed as a a 44-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman told police two men tried to break into her residence at about 3 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Fisher Street. She said one of the men pointed a gun at her before leaving.
A 27-year-old manager of PetSmart, 3009 E. Highland Drive, told police she was scammed into depositing the night’s receipts into crypto-currency. The total amount was for $2,000.
A 33-year-old Jonesboro man reported that his vehicle was broken into at about 9 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Rosemond Avenue. A 20-gauge Hatfield shotgun and a soft-shell carrying case were reported stolen.
Jonesboro police arrested Kyle Andrew Blazer, 22, at about 9:50 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Woody after a 22-year-old woman said he broke into her residence. He is being held on suspicion of residential burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental operations.
A New Year’s Day crash in Craighead County claimed the life of a Manila man and injured a Paragould woman and Brookland man. Bobby Benson Towery, 53, died as a result of the crash that happened at 6:52 p.m. on Arkansas 18 west of Arkansas 135 in rural Craighead County. According to Arkansas State Police, Christopher Allen Ellis, 36, of Brookland, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram westbound, when the vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane, and impacted with the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Towery. Ellis was injured in the crash, as was Jennifer McDorman, 40, of Paragould, who was a passenger in the Silverado.
A 59-year-old Jonesboro man reported a burglary at 11:54 a.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Parkwood Road. Stolen was a shotgun valued at $200.
An employee of Loomis told Jonesboro police at 1:15 p.m. Friday that a suspect stole a bag containing cash in the 1700 block of East Johnson Avenue. The bag contained $5,885, according to police.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro woman said someone broke into her vehicle on Friday and stole her wallet in the 1800 block of Rosemond Avenue. The wallet contained a debit card and gift cards.
A 62-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Friday that her 2020 Kia Rio was stolen in the 1200 block of Flint Street. The vehicle is valued at $10,000.
