JONESBORO — A 29-year-old Jonesboro man is in custody Tuesday after police said he stole a pair of shoes from the Rack Room, 1211 S. Caraway Road, on Monday and attacked an employee who tried to stop him.
According to a Jonesboro police report, Reco Smith, homeless, entered the business at about 11:25 a.m. and grabbed a pair of Nike shoes and attacked the 24-year-old female employee when she tried to stop him.
Officer Bruce Wright was sent to the store after the victim called E911 to report the crime. Wright was told the suspect took off running toward the McDonalds at South Caraway Road and Nettleton Avenue.
Officer Joshua Beasley, assisting on the call, drove to Wilkins Avenue and Marketplace Drive. When he arrived at the parking lot, Beasley saw officer Trevor Vanhouten giving verbal instructions to Smith. Beasley placed Smith into handcuffs.
Smith is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center in lieu of a probable cause hearing today.
He is being held on suspicion of robbery, third-degree battery, theft of $1,000 or less and misdemeanor fleeing.
In a separate case, a 35-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday morning that someone used his Social Security number to withdraw money to pay for their college.
The victim, who lives in the 3600 block of Landsbrook Drive, said $14,000 was withdrawn from the account, according to a Jonesboro police report.
If caught, the suspect could face financial identity fraud and theft of greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000 charges, both felonies.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 42-year-old Jonesboro woman, who lives in the 1000 block of South Caraway Road, reported Monday afternoon that someone cashed six forged checks with a total value of $2,754.37 and another for $1,900. A suspect is listed as a 34-year-old man.
A 47-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday night that someone entered his vehicle in the 3800 block of Travers Lane and stole a gun and cash. The 9 mm Stoeger handgun is valued at $330, and $200 in cash was stolen.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday morning that someone broke into her vehicle in the 1500 block of South Caraway Road, stole items and damaged the steering column of her 2016 Kia Forte. Stolen was a rusted chainsaw valued at $50.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.