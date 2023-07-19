JONESBORO — A 29-year-old Jonesboro man is in custody Tuesday after police said he stole a pair of shoes from the Rack Room, 1211 S. Caraway Road, on Monday and attacked an employee who tried to stop him.

According to a Jonesboro police report, Reco Smith, homeless, entered the business at about 11:25 a.m. and grabbed a pair of Nike shoes and attacked the 24-year-old female employee when she tried to stop him.