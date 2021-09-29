JONESBORO — Jonesboro police were sent to a residence in the 200 block of State Street on Tuesday evening about an unwanted person.
Police later pulled over a red Mercedes in the 1800 block of Cedar Heights Drive and arrested Michael McCoy, 57, of 94 Rogers St., on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of an open container of alcohol.
In other police reports:
A 19-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that someone stole $3,500 in cash from her residence Tuesday in the 400 block of Garden Manor Drive.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro man told Craighead County deputies on Tuesday that multiple items were stolen at a building he was constructing in the 2100 block of Craighead Road 759. The total value of the items were listed at $1,945.
