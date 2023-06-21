JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was arrested Monday night after he was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm, according to a Jonesboro police report.

Christopher Lamont Bondon, 24, of the 1800 block of Westwood Drive, was involved in a dispute in the 1900 block of Aggie Road with people in a vehicle. Officers told Bondon to go back into a residence he was at, but he didn’t.