JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was arrested Monday night after he was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Christopher Lamont Bondon, 24, of the 1800 block of Westwood Drive, was involved in a dispute in the 1900 block of Aggie Road with people in a vehicle. Officers told Bondon to go back into a residence he was at, but he didn’t.
When he was arrested, Bondon was found to be in possession of a Glock 9 mm that was reported as being stolen.
He was arrested on suspicion of theft by receiving of a firearm, disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental operations and carrying a weapon.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
U Haul, 1700 Red Wolf Blvd., reported Monday morning that a vehicle and trailer weren’t returned. The 2014 GMC truck and trailer have an estimated value of $35,000.
A 54-year-old Jonesboro woman who lives in the 100 block of Grove Drive told police Monday that someone used her debit card information to try to withdraw $604.35 from her account.
Jonesboro police arrested Bryan A. Roswell, 40, of the 900 block of Old Schoolhouse Road, Oneida, Tenn., on Monday afternoon after he was accused of assaulting a 43-year-old woman in the 2900 block of Kazi Street.
Chin Chin, 2304 E. Johnson Ave., reported Tuesday morning that someone broke into the restaurant and stole the cash register containing $100. Damage to a door is listed at $1,000.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman reported early Tuesday that someone entered her residence in the 700 block of Gladiolus Drive. The victim didn’t report anything was stolen.
A 37-year-old Jonesboro woman reported early Tuesday morning that someone broke into her vehicle in the 1100 block of Sandino Drive and stole her purse, which contained $800 in cash and credit/debit cards.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 1300 block of Loberg Lane and stole her wallet and credit/debit cards.
