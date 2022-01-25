JONESBORO — Police made an arrest Tuesday morning in a case where a man broke into the old jail on the Craighead County Courthouse grounds.
Omar James, 22, homeless, was arrested at about 6:15 a.m. after police were called to a burglary in progress at 511 Union St.
Mickey Marshall, maintenance supervisor for the building and grounds, said Tuesday that the suspect is an indigent who is often seen in the downtown area.
“I think he was looking for a place to warm up. There was nothing missing,” Marshall said.
According to a police report, James broke a window to gain access to the old jail, which is used to store supplies.
When police arrived, James was still inside of the building, the report said.
Marshall said the window pane that was damaged would cost about $5 to replace.
James is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of criminal trespass and first-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.
Commented