JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested James J. Moore, 44, of 1005 Sims Ave., early Thursday after a report of suspects stealing car batteries at Scott’s Towing, 1715 Strawfloor Drive.
According to a Jonesboro police report, Moore stole 17 batteries. Police listed a second suspect as a 40-year-old woman.
In other JPD reports:
A 30-year-old Jonesboro man said Wednesday that someone used his credit card to withdraw $12,000 from his account. A suspect is listed as a 27-year-old woman.
The manager of a Jonesboro business reported a vehicle was stolen Tuesday night in the 5300 block of Stadium Boulevard. The GMC Sierra is valued at $2,500.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday his residence in the 300 block of North Allis Street was burglarized. A television valued at $700 was stolen, he told police.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro woman reported a television and diamond earrings were stolen in a burglary Wednesday in the 5700 block of Prospect Road. Total value of the items are $1,000.
