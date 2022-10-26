JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested Demarcus Pratt, 23, of the 2100 block of Sandbrook Drive, on Tuesday morning following a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Caraway Commons.
Police said Pratt was armed with a .380-caliber AMT pistol, possessed 17.6 grams of marijuana and had $645 in cash on him.
He is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing, resisting arrest, not wearing a seat belt, no proof of insurance, failure to register a vehicle and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 34-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday night that someone entered his residence in the 4000 block of East Nettleton Avenue and stole items. Taken were a credit card, $60 in cash, a $600 paycheck, a $14,000 necklace, a pit bull valued at $1,500 and other items valued at more than $1,500.
Police arrested Patrick Jefferson, 44, of the 400 block of Ridgecrest Street, on Tuesday morning at the intersection of East Matthews Avenue and South Church Street following a traffic stop. He is being held on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less that 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and running a red light.
Police arrested Eric Wayne Wilson, 35, of the 100 block of Craighead Road 356, Bono, on Monday night following a traffic stop at the intersection of North Church Street and Philadelphia Road. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and unauthorized driving an all-terrain vehicle on a highway or street.
Police arrested Claressa Coleman, 34, of the 900 block of Morgan Street, Newark, on Tuesday morning following a traffic stop at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and North Main Street. She is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday night that her vehicle was entered in the 1900 block of Aggie Road and items were stolen. Taken were a radio valued at $100 and a battery valued at $50.
Police arrested Doris Neal, 36, of the 4700 block of Colony Drive, on Monday night after a certified nursing assistant said she threw a bottle at her and punched her in the head.
A 26-year-old Clarkton, Mo., woman reported Monday afternoon that her diamond right was stolen from the 2900 block of Gilmore Drive. The ring is valued at $10,000.
Police arrested Charniquilla Harrison, 26, of the 700 block of Gladiolus Drive, on Monday afternoon after a social worker at Fox Meadow Elementary reported a child had cuts, bruises and swelling over his face, neck and body. She is being held on suspicion of second-degree battery.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday morning his vehicle was broken into in the 3100 block of Colony Drive and items were stolen. Taken were speakers and a radio system valued at $2,500. Damage to the vehicle is listed at $1,400.
A 36-year-old Bono man told police Monday morning someone broke into his trailer in the 3300 block of Oaklawn Avenue and stole tools. The value of the tools is listed at $3,500.
