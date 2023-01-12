JONESBORO — A 26-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 1200 block of Stone Street after officers were alerted to a disturbance with weapons, according to a Jonesboro police report.
A search of the suspect’s vehicle turned up a 9 mm Glock handgun, an AR-15 pistol, ammunition and pills and marijuana with a total value of more than $1,190.
The suspect is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing today on charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of marijuana.
A 28-year-old woman who lives in the 3100 block of Fairview Drive told police Wednesday that someone gained access to her account and made fraudulent charges to it. The amount of charges was $956.
A business at 1 Nestle Way on Wednesday morning reported a theft and damage to property. More than $5,000 in valves were taken and a commercial fork lift, valued at $70,000, was damaged by the suspect or suspects.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested Thursday morning in the 900 block of Mays Road following a traffic stop. The suspect lives in the 90 block of Rogers Street. He is being held on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and misdemeanor tampering with physical evidence.
A 45-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested Thursday morning following a traffic stop at the intersection of East Allen Avenue and Miller Street. The suspect, a resident of the 1200 block of North Patrick Street, is being held on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.
A 47-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested Thursday morning at his residence in the 4300 block of Southridge Drive. He is being held on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and misdemeanor failure to appear and nonpayment of fines.
Three suspects are accused of attacking a 56-year-old homeless man Thursday night at the intersection of Cate Avenue and South Bridge Street, assaulting him and stealing his clothes. A 23-year-old Jonesboro man, who is listed as homeless, was arrested in connection to the incident.
A 35-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested Thursday night after being accused of breaking into a woman’s vehicle. Taken were a laptop, Apple Air Pods, an Apple Watch, shoes and a purse. All of the items were recovered in the 500 block of Melrose Street.
