JONESBORO — A 26-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 1200 block of Stone Street after officers were alerted to a disturbance with weapons, according to a Jonesboro police report.

A search of the suspect’s vehicle turned up a 9 mm Glock handgun, an AR-15 pistol, ammunition and pills and marijuana with a total value of more than $1,190.