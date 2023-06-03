JONESBORO — Police arrested a Jonesboro man Thursday afternoon after more than a pound of marijuana was found in his residence following a probation search.
Nathaniel Watson, 32, of the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive, had a warrant on him when officers went to his residence to serve it. Police found more than a pound and a half of marijuana, digital scales, $1,928 in cash and plastic sandwich bags.
A 70-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday afternoon someone cashed three forged checks at a bank in the 200 block of East Washington Avenue. The checks totaled $2,067.54.
A 43-year-old Jonesboro man who works for the East Arkansas Planning and Development District in the 2900 block of King Street said someone forged two of their checks and cashed them. The checks totaled $6,305.
Bradford and Scott Partnership reported to Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Thursday afternoon that 500 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from a field off Craighead Road 672 in Bay. The fuel is valued at $2,000.
