JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested a Forrest City man Tuesday night at Craighead Forest Park after a traffic stop led to the recovery of multiple items stolen from vehicles.

Davan Cochran, 29, of the 600 block of Dangeau Avenue, Forrest City, was in possession of more than a dozen stolen credit, debit or gift cards, game boxes, clothing, shoes, iPhones, bullets and electronic equipment, according to a Jonesboro police report.