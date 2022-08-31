JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested a Forrest City man Tuesday night at Craighead Forest Park after a traffic stop led to the recovery of multiple items stolen from vehicles.
Davan Cochran, 29, of the 600 block of Dangeau Avenue, Forrest City, was in possession of more than a dozen stolen credit, debit or gift cards, game boxes, clothing, shoes, iPhones, bullets and electronic equipment, according to a Jonesboro police report.
He is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of breaking or entering vehicle, theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit card.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday that someone entered her vehicle in the 3100 block of Apache Drive and stole items. Taken were $60 in cash and a debit card.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday evening that someone kicked in the door of his residence in the 700 block of Warren Street and took money. Stolen was $20 in coins. Damage to the door is estimated at $300.
A 29-year-old manager of Waffle House, 710 W. Parker Road, told police someone entered his vehicle while at work and stole credit cards and his driver’s license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.