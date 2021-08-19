JONESBORO — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at about 6:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Greensboro Road.
The victim, 21-year-old Zaread Andrews, of Jonesboro, received a gunshot wound to his leg, according to Jonesboro police. The victim and a witness left the scene and were stopped by an officer at the intersection of Hoover Avenue and North Fisher Street, where the victim was being attended to by the officer. EMS was dispatched to that location and they were transported to an area hospital.
A suspect has been identified as a 29-year-old man, but no arrest has been made as of Thursday afternoon, according to Jonesboro police. CID has been called in to begin the investigation.
It marks 16 people who have been shot in Jonesboro since Jan. 1:
On Jan. 11, a 37-year-old man was injured in a shooting, according to a report released by the JPD. He was transported to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment, said Sally Smith, public information specialist.
The nature of his gunshot wound was not documented in the incident report.
On Jan. 23, a violent dispute that occurred in the 100 block of Holmes Road resulted in the hospitalization of two people.
“When on (the) scene, officers were notified that two separate people showed up at NEA Baptist Hospital’s (emergency room) with gunshot wounds,” Smith said.
In the initial incident report, JPD noted that a male victim, 45, was treated for a gunshot wound to the chest. The report stated that his injuries were incurred during an argument with an unknown male suspect.
“Both (victims) are currently listed in stable condition with no arrests at this time,” Smith said.
On March 31, a man found fatally shot in his southwest Jonesboro home was identified as Johnathan Felipe, 21.
The Jonesboro Police Department was dispatched to the 700 block of West Strawn Avenue in response to a shooting, reports show. When officers arrived a 20-year-old female resident of the home told them that Felipe was shot.
On April 23, Zarkeem Jefferson, 25, of Columbia, Miss., was charged in the shooting death of Robert Hayes, 21, of Jonesboro.
Jonesboro police responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of North Caraway Road.
On April 27, a man was treated after being shot and suffering non-life threatening injuries, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.
Dispatch received at call at about 9:30 p.m. regarding shots fired in the vicinity of West Allen Avenue and Second Street and found the victim, a male from Osceola, with a gunshot injury to his foot, police said.
On May 14, officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Aggie Road and North Fisher Street at about 6:23 p.m. Officers located a male victim, 16, with a gunshot wound to the right leg. A tourniquet was applied on scene, and he was transported to an area hospital for further treatment.
On May 16, police responded to a “man with a gun” at 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Hope Avenue and Patrick Street. The victim, a juvenile, was found with a gunshot wound to his left arm. The victim was treated on scene then transported to a local hospital for further treatment.
On June 8, a Jonesboro woman and a Memphis man were arrested in connection with a shooting that left one person injured.
The shooting occurred at about 10:26 p.m. in the 1000 block of Vine Street, according to Jonesboro police.
Larry Thomas, 23, of Memphis, and Tori Yvonne Cook, 22, of Jonesboro, were charged with aggravated assault, committing a terroristic act, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with purpose to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, all felonies.
On June 19, a call came in around 3:33 p.m. Officers responded to the Links Apartments and Caraway Road area after callers advised dispatch that multiple shots had been heard. A male victim from Little Rock was admitted to St. Bernards Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder. He was later released from the hospital.
On June 20, officers later responded to NEA Baptist Hospital where two victims, a male and a female, with gunshot wounds, were admitted at about 12:06 a.m. Officers later developed a possible crime scene on Kristal Drive in south Jonesboro. The victims were released from the hospital on June 21.
On July 16, a 41-year-old woman was shot in the back shortly before 10 p.m. outside the Walmart on Highland Drive, according to a report released by the Jonesboro Police Department. The man accused of shooting her was later killed by police in Mississippi.
On July 16, police investigated an early morning shooting that left one male injured.
At about 1:40 a.m. a call was received regarding shots fired in the 2500 block of Middlefield Drive. Officers responded and discovered blood and shell casings in the driveway.
On Aug. 7, a Jonesboro woman was charged with aggravated assault, first-degree battery and criminal mischief after a shooting left a 17-year-old female wounded.
Asia Frazier, 22, of 1131 Walker Place, is accused of shooting the teen, who was treated at St. Bernards Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the left forearm. The wound was described by police as minor.
On Aug. 9, an 18-year-old man was shot and killed at about 11:57 p.m. at 3910 S. Caraway Road, according to Jonesboro police.
Roderick Hale, of Osceola, was shot at the intersection of Caraway Road and Glenn Place.
Laroy Starks, 19, of Jonesboro, has been charged with the slaying.
