JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Thursday to charge a Jonesboro man with two counts of first-degree battery and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Medon D. Waters, 28, of Steele Avenue, is accused of shooting Samantha Ann Marcusen, 34, and Kenneth Vann, 39, of the 1400 block of Craighead Road 712 on Jan. 31 in the 1000 block of North Main Street, according to a police report.