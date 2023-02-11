JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Thursday to charge a Jonesboro man with two counts of first-degree battery and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Medon D. Waters, 28, of Steele Avenue, is accused of shooting Samantha Ann Marcusen, 34, and Kenneth Vann, 39, of the 1400 block of Craighead Road 712 on Jan. 31 in the 1000 block of North Main Street, according to a police report.
Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department saw a black car in the middle of the road in the 500 block of North Main. Two people inside the car had suffered gunshot wounds, the affidavit said.
Detective Bill Brown spoke with Marcusen at the hospital and she told him she was riding with Vann when he stopped the vehicle and got into an argument with the mother of his children who was in another vehicle.
When Vann got back into his vehicle the woman’s boyfriend walked over and hit Marcusen’s car.
“That is when ‘Rude Boy’ pulled out a black pistol and started to shoot at them,” the affidavit said.
Marcusen said she was shot in the leg, a bone was broken and she couldn’t stand up. She said Vann pulled her back into the vehicle and “they were trying to leave and go to the hospital because Vann was also shot,” Brown wrote.
Vann received emergency surgery at the hospital and the next day Brown interviewed him. Vann stated he was one thousand percent sure it was Medon Waters. Vann said he knew Waters from their time in prison together and that he goes by the name of Rude Boy now.
Waters was in possession of a pistol when officer Erik Johnson arrested him on Wednesday.
Boling gave Medon a $250,000 bond and issued a no-contact order against him.
His next court date is March 30 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
