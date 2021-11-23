JONESBORO — A 61-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested Monday after police say he was trying to sell drugs to residents at the Salvation Army, 800 Cate Ave.
Charles Cooper was arrested at about 5:15 p.m. after a report of a man trying to sell a controlled substance at the Salvation Army. Officers recovered three hypodermic needles with one syringe that tested positive for meth.
Cooper is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and two counts of possession of instruments of crime.
In other police reports:
Police arrested Mayc Allen Hammon, 34, of 219 Bogil St., Paragould, on Monday evening after a traffic stop at the intersection of Freedom Drive and West Thomas Green Road. She is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor failure to appear.
Police arrested Brandon Lee Sisler, 35, of 752 Craighead Road 439, on Monday morning in the 5400 block of Southwest Drive after a traffic stop. Sisler is being held on suspicion of theft by receiving of a vehicle, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Precision Lawn Management reported Monday morning the theft of a 16-foot trailer, valued at $2,700, and four ladders, with a total value of $1,550. The location of the incident wasn’t released by Jonesboro police.
Police arrested Olajide Roddy, 34, of 5001 Wakefield Drive, early Monday in the 2000 block of Cedar Heights Drive. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her vehicle was broken into Friday morning in the 900 block of Craighills Place. Stolen was a back pack containing a Acer laptop, valued at $500; Apple Airpods, valued at $200; two binders, valued at $20; and the back pack, valued at $40.
Syngenta Seed Co., 778 Craighead Road 680, Bay, told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies that someone drilled holes in two of their vehicles’ fuel tanks Sunday night or Monday morning. Damage to the vehicles is listed at $1,000.
A 17-year-old male was arrested Friday evening after the Walmart Marketplace, 3319 Harrisburg Road, reported that someone stole money from a cash register. About $2,000 was taken by the suspect, according to a store employee.
A 63-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Monday morning that someone used her credit card information to steal $1,410.32 from her bank account.
