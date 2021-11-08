JONESBORO — The residence of murder suspect Robert Earl Clark, 31, was the target of arson Saturday night, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.
Clark is out on $100,000 bail in the early morning shooting death of Xavier Malone, 30, on Oct. 30.
Malone was killed by a gunshot wound at his home at 218 Chestnut St.
Jonesboro police officer Rich Rothwell wrote in his report that he was patrolling the area of Gee Street and Warner Avenue when he saw flames coming from the northeast bedroom of the residence at 1209 Warner Ave., where Clark and his wife and family live.
“I did not see anyone on the street or around the area,” Rothwell wrote in his report. “I attempted to make contact with anyone in the residence; however, I did not get a response and did not get anyone to the door.”
Jonesboro fire marshals were at the residence Monday investigating how the fire started, Fire Chief Kevin Miller said.
“Fire marshals are still investigating,” Miller said. “They’re just getting started on it.”
At about 6:48 p.m. Oct. 30, two siblings of Malone reported that they went to their brother’s residence when a maroon-colored minivan approached. They stated an unknown male began questioning them as to why they were at the residence.
After arguing, one of the victims said the man threatened to shoot her and pulled a chrome/silver handgun from his pocket and pointed it at the two victims.
The victim said the man put the handgun back in his pocket and fled.
At 2:21 a.m. Oct. 31, police were sent to 1209 Warner Ave. in reference to shots heard.
Police found multiple bullet holes in a window at the address and found eight shell casings in the street.
Police Chief Rick Elliott said Monday that a vigil was held over the weekend for Malone, and the department had a heavy police presence at it. He said the funeral for Malone was set for Monday and that Malone’s family had employed several off-duty Jonesboro police officers to provide security for it.
In Sunday night’s arson, Rothwell spoke to the victim’s wife by phone and was able to find out that she was last at the house on Nov. 2 and that no person should have been at the residence.
Firefighters discovered a Vivant doorbell camera just below the northeast bedroom window which appears where the fire started. Rothwell collected the doorbell camera as evidence. Clark’s wife said she was able to look back on her Vivant security camera only to find out that she lost contact at around 11:44 p.m. Sunday.
Rothwell told Clark’s wife that Jonesboro fire marshals would be investigating the blaze on Monday
After Malone’s death, Clark voluntarily went to the police station. Clark said he did not want to issue a statement other than it was self-defense. He then asked for an attorney, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Clark’s attorney, Paul Ford, said at Clark’s probable cause hearing that his client voluntarily turned himself in, hasn’t been in trouble with the law and has ties to the community.
Fowler noted that usually a first-degree murder charge draws a $500,000 to $1 million bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.