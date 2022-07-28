JONESBORO — Jonesboro police have obtained an arrest warrant for a Sunday morning murder.
Police are looking for 27-year-old Keyonte Wilbourn for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Brandon Lakeith Wilson, 20. Wilbourn was last seen driving a maroon Nissan Altima.
At about 5 a.m. Sunday, JPD officers responded to a motor vehicle accident at 111 Daybreak Drive. When officers arrived, they located a passenger car that had driven through a fence and ended up in a small wooded area south of the apartment complex.
The driver of the 2017 Chrysler 300 was later identified as Wilson. His body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.
“Please be on the lookout for Wilbourn and exercise extreme caution as he may be armed and considered dangerous,” a release from JPD said Thursday.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wilbourn can contact the Jonesboro Police Department at 935-5657, or CrimeStoppers of Jonesboro at 935-STOP (7867). A message can also be sent with a reference No. 7214.
Your tip can remain anonymous and could be worth a substantial reward if it leads to the arrest of Wilbourn.
According to the JPD’s incident report, there are three witnesses listed: a 32-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy.
In February 2021, Wilbourn was charged with committing a terroristic act where he was alleged to have shot at a vehicle at Race Street and Richardson Drive.
According to the probable cause affidavit, “The victims began driving off and the suspect shot the victim’s vehicle. Two adults and a 3-year-old child were in the vehicle that the suspect shot. The adult victims both identified Keyonte Wilbourn as the person who shot their vehicle. Surveillance video shows Keyonte Wilbourn’s mother’s vehicle, which he is known to drive, pull up next to the victims’s vehicle. A subject matching Keyonte Wilbourn exits the suspect vehicle and shoots at the victims striking the victim’s vehicle. During an interview with Wilbourn he denied any knowledge or involvement of the incident.”
On Sept. 23, 2021, the charge against Wilbourn was dropped by the 2nd Judicial District Prosecutor’s Office.
In December 2019, Wilbourn was charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana and careless or prohibited driving after his vehicle ran into a residence in Lake City.
The simultaneous possession charge was dropped but Wilbourn was sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison on two separate sentencing orders – one in 2020 and another in 2021 – for being a felon in possession of a firearm and criminal mischief.
On April 30, 2020, Wilbourn pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and received a six-year prison sentence. According to court documents, he was paroled on Dec. 15, 2020.
