JONESBORO — A plan to increase salaries for police officers gained unanimous committee approval Tuesday and was immediately advanced to the full Jonesboro City Council for final approval.
The six-member Public Safety Committee all but assured passage among the 12-member council.
The revised salaries came as Chief Rick Elliott said rising salaries at other departments – especially at Arkansas State Police – were contributing to a growing number of vacancies. He said the city had been attracting fewer applicants in recent months.
I think with this move, we have certainly addressed both. It’ll help retain what we’ve got.
“Especially the past few days, we’ve seen results and we haven’t even got this passed yet,” Elliott told the council’s Public Safety Committee.
Prior to Tuesday’s action, Mayor Harold Copenhaver said every officer’s salary had increased by at least 10 percent since he first took office in 2021. The current proposal would raise the starting salary for certified officers by 20 percent.
On Monday, six new officers were sworn in, leaving 11 vacancies on the 175-person force.
The new plan is expected to become effective on Sept. 1.
Under the plan, new hires entering the training academy would be paid at an annual rate of $50,000, up from the current $43,260.
That salary would increase to $52,000 after the trainee gains state certification.
All officers will receive raises, depending on their rank and years of service. With the exception of Chief Rick Elliott and Assistant Chief Lynn Waterworth, the raises range from $9,280 to more than $11,000.
Elliott’s salary would increase by 4.84 percent from $119,229 to $125,000, while Waterworth’s pay would climb from $101,566 to $105,000, or 3.39 percent.
Under the formula, officers who carry the rank of sergeant will be paid a minimum of $65,000 annually, topping out at $80,819.
Starting pay for lieutenants would be $75,000, with a maximum wage of $93,253.
The pay range for captains is $85,000 to $101,583.
In all, the new salaries will total $1,761,465, if all 175 positions are filled.
Steve Purtee, the city’s finance director, said growing sales tax collections are expected to more than cover the cost of the higher salaries.
