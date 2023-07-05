JONESBORO — Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott is confident that the city will come up with a pay raise plan to help with retention of officers.
“It’s time to fix it,” he said.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 1:20 pm
He said Mayor Harold Copenhaver has worked to help resolve the problem.
“He realizes it’s cheaper to retain them,” Elliott said, noting that it costs the department $18,000 to equip and train new officers.
“He’s done quite a bit to resolve the problem,” he said.
The Arkansas State Police has interviewed at least 15 Jonesboro police officers for the agency recently. Those applicants are awaiting background checks and polygraph tests before being hired.
Jonesboro’s department has 175 positions total and is down by 15 positions currently, Elliott said Monday. There are also eight officers eligible for retirement at any time.
Last week the city’s Public Safety Committee held a meeting and agreed to look into the Police Department’s shortage. The committee is scheduled to meet on July 18.
Elliott said there are six officers attending the department’s in-house police academy and five others are scheduled to attend the Black River Technical College’s policy academy in August.
Bill Campbell, Jonesboro’s director of communications, said Monday that Copenhaver understands that police departments across the country are having a hard time in recruiting and retaining officers.
Campbell said the mayor and finance director Brian Richardson are working on pay raises.
“Adjustments will help retain officers,” Campbell said.
A nationwide shortage in police officers has departments struggling to retain officers.
“It’s a tough time to be a cop everywhere,” Richardson said. “We want to compete.”
A year ago the state raised the starting salary for state police officers to $54,000. Jonesboro increased its starting pay from just over $39,000 to more than $43,000 last year.
In 2016, the department implemented a step increase for officers. It’s something Elliott said needs to be updated.
He believes the department needs to review its pay scale every two years to keep up with pay by other departments around the state, which have seen increases in the past year.
