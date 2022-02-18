JONESBORO — Jonesboro police released body camera footage from the Feb. 9 officer-involved shooting in which Patrolman Corey Obregon shot and killed Jayden J. Prunty after Prunty first shot and wounded Obregon.
The body cam shows Obregon pulling his police cruiser to the side of the road in the 100 block of Spruce Street at about 10:30 p.m. The video shows Prunty, of the 100 block of East Woodrow Street, standing on the side of the street.
Obregon approaches Prunty, saying he smells marijuana. Prunty starts walking in the opposite direction. Obregon tells Prunty several times to stop as Prunty continues walking away.
Prunty starts running, and Obregon begins to chase him, the video shows.
Obregon is shown tackling Prunty, whose hands are under him as he is held on his stomach by Obregon.
The officer is seen trying to secure Prunty’s hands, ordering him to comply. Obregon feels a gun in Prunty’s hand and tries to secure his hands.
As they struggle, Prunty fires the 9 mm handgun, striking Obregon in the calf on his leg.
Obregon falls to his side and unholsters his weapon, firing it twice and striking Prunty once in the head.
The video shows Obregon getting up and kicking Prunty’s weapon away from him. He then calls dispatch, saying both he and the suspect have been shot.
Obregon then goes to his police cruiser and retrieves a tourniquet, which he applies to his leg.
Minutes later other officers are seen arriving at the scene.
According to a police report, Prunty later died at St. Bernards Medical Center.
Obregon was treated for a gunshot wound and released.
Police Chief Rick Elliott said Friday that the Arkansas State Police investigation isn’t complete until it receives a toxicology report from the State Crime Lab, which could take weeks, he said.
Obregon was placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting, as is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.
Elliott said the department’s Internal Affairs Division conducted an investigation into the shooting and, according to a preliminary report, found no department policy violations in Obregon’s actions.
Elliott said he expects the 2nd Judicial District Prosecutor’s Office to issue a letter of clearance next week. Obregon would then be eligible to return to work.
