JONESBORO — Police responded to the report of shots fired at about 5:23 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Belt and Patrick streets, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Police said a 16-year-old male and a 20-year-old female are suspected of firing bullets at a vehicle.
There were no injuries reported.
In another report, a 42-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday afternoon that someone broke into her vehicle in the 4200 block of Parkwood Road and stole items.
The woman said Apple Air Pods, valued at $200, and a binder with business and personal information was stolen.
In a separate report, a 70-year-old Bono man told Craighead County deputies Wednesday morning that a trailer was stolen from the 1800 block of Arkansas 230 West.
The trailer is valued at $4,900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.