JONESBORO — A 51-year-old woman was stabbed Monday in the 1200 block of Golf Course Drive, police said.
The suspect is described as a 5-foot, 10-inch black male, weighing about 200 pounds. He ran toward Caraway Road wearing a red shirt and khaki shorts, a witness told police.
The woman was taken to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital to be treated.
In other cases:
A Jonesboro man reported that a television and a battery-powered drill were stolen from his residence Monday in the 600 block of South Culberhouse Street.
Kenneth Moody, 41, of 1206 W. Huntington Ave., was arrested Monday evening on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams. Moody was arrested after having vehicle problems at the intersection of Aggie Road at North Allis Street, police said.
Sharon Seals, 50, of 3509 Rustic Cove, was arrested Monday on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree assault on a family or household member and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Also arrested was Anthony Gilmer, 22, of the same address. Police were called to the address about a disturbance with weapons.
