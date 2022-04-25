JONESBORO — Three teens committed to Consolidated Youth Services, 4220 Stadium Blvd., left the facility without authorization at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Local law enforcement have been notified and are looking for the youths.
Arkansas law requires DYS to provide the public identifying information about youth who leave DYS custody without authorization if the youth “is committed to the Division of Youth Services for an offense that would be a felony if the offense were committed by an adult.”
Gary Fields, 16, has brown hair and hazel eyes, weighs 120 pounds, and stands 5-foot, 1-inch tall. He has been in DYS custody on charges of rape and theft of property.
James Williams, 16, has brown hair and hazel eyes, weighs 174 pounds, and stands 6-feet tall. He has been in DYS custody on charges including second-degree sexual assault, aggravated assault on a family or household member and breaking or entering.
Williams, Fields and an unidentified 13-year-old boy were reported missing from Consolidated Youth Services in Jonesboro around 10:30 p.m. The center provides services for youth committed to DYS custody.
Consolidated Youth Services is part of the state Department of Human Services Division of Youth Services.
Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact local authorities.
