JONESBORO — A 37-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Kum & Go early Friday morning at the corner of South Culberhouse Street and Southwest Drive, according to Jonesboro police.
Police had not identified a suspect in the killing late Friday, but Sally Smith, public information coordinator for the Jonesboro Police Department, said officers planned to pursue a “person of interest” for questioning.
At about 12:30 a.m. officers responded to the convenience store, where they found Nicholas Childs suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to an incident report.
“Through the investigation, it was established the two individuals involved in this crime were familiar with each other. This was not a random act of violence,” Smith said.
Officer Zachary Williamson wrote in his report what he found.
“Upon my arrival, I observed a male subject lying on the sidewalk in front of the business. At this time, I checked (the victim’s) wrist and neck for a pulse, but was not able to locate one,” Williamson wrote. “I also checked to see if (the victim’s) pupils would respond to light, and they did not.
“After this, I assisted officers in taping off a crime scene and locating evidence around the area.”
The homicide marks the third murder in Jonesboro in 2023.
On the night of Feb. 16, one man was killed and two others were wounded in shootings outside the apartments at 3700 Kristi Lake Drive, near Harrisburg Road, according to the Jonesboro police.
Tyrese Rogers, 19, died of a gunshot wound after being shot behind the apartment complex and falling out of a car speeding out of the parking lot, according to police.
The two other gunshot victims were Kedaireous Brimlett, 18, of Blytheville, and a 16-year-old boy, whose name was not released because of his age. The boy was later arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree battery in that crime.
The year’s first slaying victim, John Odoms Jr., 48, of the 2400 block of Skyline Point, died Jan. 19.
Odoms was found lying in a driveway with a gunshot wound to the head on Jan. 17 in the 700 block of Meadowbrook Drive, according to police.
