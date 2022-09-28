JONESBORO — Jonesboro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the Sept. 10 shooting death of a Blytheville man, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the police department.
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed on the night of Sept. 10 in the 1100 block of Links Circle, according to the Jonesboro police.
The victim in the shooting was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center to be treated for an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to surgery shortly after arrival. Derrick Kentrail Leonard died during surgery, according to a release.
The JPD Criminal Investigations Division is continuing the investigation of this incident.
Smith said investigators are continuing to question witnesses and family members about the death.
At about 7:52 p.m. Sept. 10, dispatch was notified of a male laying in the roadway. Once officers arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated on scene and transported to an area hospital.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers with their tip. People can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward if a tip leads to an arrest. Call 935-STOP.
Third murder in month’s time
The shooting death marked the third murder in Jonesboro in a month’s time.
On Sept. 4, an officer patrolling the area of Spruce and Warren streets around 2:30 a.m. noticed the body of Kevin Oden, 39, lying on his back in the road.
Kalen Dakota Prunty, 27, was found inside the home of the victim’s ex-girlfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit by Jonesboro police Detective Logan Butler.
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Prunty with first-degree murder and with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He set bond at $2 million.
After a warrant was issued for a juvenile in connection with the Aug. 14 murder of Madison Wilfong, an arrest was made on Sept. 7.
Members of the United States Marshals Service Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force and Jonesboro Police Departments Street Crimes Unit developed information that a suspect in the murder was at a residence in Jonesboro.
EATF and SCU members then attempted to locate the person of interest Wednesday evening at 5:15 p.m. and after several minutes of knocking, the 17-year-old male suspect exited the front door of the residence with his hands up and was taken into custody without incident.
Police have not released many details, but said they received the call at 8:06 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 1000 block of Ferrell Street, which is between West Matthews and Nettleton avenues, near Annie Camp Junior High School.
Officer Jacob Lowry said in his report that he found Wilfong, 19, lying on the sidewalk outside of the apartments.
Unsolved murders
Since 2017, there have been three unsolved murders in Jonesboro, according to Smith.
Roderic Corbin, 53, Jonesboro, was shot to death in November 2017 and was discovered after a shots fired call lead police to the 2800 block of Summit Cove. Nobody has been arrested in connection to this case.
A man found murdered in his home in January 2020 was identified by police as Donald C. Hubbard, 78. When Jonesboro police officers responded to the residence in the 1800 block of Shady Grove Road, they found Hubbard had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the incident report.
Hubbard’s stepson requested a welfare check because “he was coming to the residence to check on his stepfather and hasn’t been able to get him to answer the door,” officer Joseph Branstetter wrote in the report.
Police are also still looking for a suspect in the March 31, 2021, murder of a southwest Jonesboro man.
Johnathan Felipe, 21, was found shot to death at his residence in the 700 block of West Strawn Avenue, according to previous Sun reporting. In a redacted incident report, the department noted that the victim was shot under “unknown circumstances.”
