JONESBORO — Three people were arrested Tuesday after investigators with the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit used a search warrant to seize 41 marijuana plants and three guns at a residence.
Police searched the residence at 2211 Duncan Road and found large hydroponic grow lights, several hanging lights, an aerogarden hydroponic device, a 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun, a .22-caliber Ruger rifle and a Taurus pistol.
Police arrested John B. O’neill, 58, of 2211 Duncan Road, Roger Dale Scroggins, 57, of Jonesboro, and Mary Rivers, 57, of Jonesboro, on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, manufacturing of a Schedule VI controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police also seized $6,382 in cash from the residence. Police estimated the value of items seized to be $4,765. The 41 marijuana plants were valued at $900.
O’neill and Rivers were being held Wednesday in lieu of $100,000 bonds. Scroggins bonded out of the detention center.
