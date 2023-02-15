JONESBORO — A 27-year-old Jonesboro man, arrested last week following a traffic stop, is out of jail on a $200,000 temporary bond.
District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge Brentley Dewayne Gipson, of the 700 block of White Dove Circle, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and offenses related to records, maintaining premises, etc.
More than 130 pounds of marijuana was seized overall.
According to a probable cause affidavit, an agent with the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force received a tip that a large quantity of marijuana was being transported. The agent went to Gipson’s residence and saw him depart with two trash bags, which appeared to contain heavy items, and a blue tote bag.
Gipson was pulled over on U.S. 49 near Brookland by Jonesboro K9 officer Corey Obregon after Obregon noticed that Gipson’s vehicle had an illegal tint and he crossed the center line.
The DTF agent arrived on the scene and Obregon’s K9 alerted to drugs being inside Gipson’s vehicle.
A search of the vehicle turned up 20 pounds of marijuana in each trash bag. The blue tote bag contained marijuana pre-rolls, THC Live Resin, THC vape pens and several more vacuum-sealed bags and a loaded 9 mm pistol, according to the affidavit.
About 53.4 pounds of marijuana were in the vacuum-sealed bags, as were 21 Alprazolam pills, 200 THC vape pen cartridges and 30 pre-rolled marijuana blunts.
A search warrant was obtained for Gipson’s residence and agents discovered four loaded firearms, 68 pre-rolled marijuana cigars, 6.7 pounds of marijuana Live Resin, 34.2 pounds of marijuana, 200 vape pen cartridges and 100 disposable vape pens and $860 in cash, according to the affidavit.
Gipson, who appeared in court with his mother, has a March 28 court date in Craighead County Circuit Court.
