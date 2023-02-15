230215-JS-Bust-photo

Jonesboro K9 officer Corey Obregon shows some of the drugs seized by law enforcement officers after his partner, Vault, alerted on the vehicle being used to transport the drugs.

 Courtesy Jonesboro Police Department

JONESBORO — A 27-year-old Jonesboro man, arrested last week following a traffic stop, is out of jail on a $200,000 temporary bond.

District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge Brentley Dewayne Gipson, of the 700 block of White Dove Circle, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and offenses related to records, maintaining premises, etc.

