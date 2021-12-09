JONESBORO — Two people were arrested Wednesday after police seized more than 5 pounds of marijuana and $19,900 in cash from them, according to Jonesboro police.
Ronnie James Crawford, 33, of 2517 Duncan Road, and Tiffany Crawford, 29, of the same address, were arrested at their home at about 1 p.m., police said.
The 5.71 pounds of marijuana has an estimated value of $47,000, according to a police report.
Tiffany Crawford is being held on suspicion of possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ronnie Crawford was not listed Thursday as an inmate at the Craighead County Detention Center.
Also on Wednesday, police arrested five people following a traffic stop and a report of vehicle break-ins in the 3700 block of Harrisburg Road.
Arrested were a juvenile, 17; Montario Mathis, 18, of 1800 Greensboro Road; Zaemond Smith, 18, of 2212 Fairfield Drive; Joshua Stacy, 18, address unknown; and Dashawn Ware-Gordon, 18, of 1913 Millbranch Lane.
During a search of the suspects’ vehicle, police found large amounts of cash, many purses, handgun ammunition and sunglasses case. A wallet belonging to a victim was located in the vehicle, along with her ID and debit cards inside of them.
In other JPD reports:
A 24-year-old Jonesboro woman told police she left her wallet in a store Wednesday morning in the 400 block of North Main Street. The victim said $2,100 in cash was stolen.
A 52-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that someone broke into her shed and stole tools and other items Wednesday morning in the 4100 block of Southwest Drive. The value of the items taken was estimated at $1,100.
