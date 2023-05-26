JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department has been receiving calls about an organization soliciting funds for the “National Police Association,” which Sally Smith, the department public information specialist, calls a scam.
“We’ve been getting multiple calls about it,” she said.
Smith said the department doesn’t contract with any organization to solicit funds on its behalf.
She said people can call the department at 870-935-5657 if they have a question about solicitations.
“We are receiving reports of letters being sent from the ‘National Police Association’ soliciting funds from our citizens,” according to a statement by JPD. “They make many claims and make you feel like the funds will be put to good use and help your city’s police department. All of which are false!
“If you receive any letters from an organization with the mindset of funding their local police department it is a scam! Just shred the letter!”
Smith also said no law enforcement agency will call alleging the person has outstanding warrants that must be paid over the phone.
A few months ago the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office wrote about scams by people claiming to represent them:
“We’ve been notified yet again of a scam involving the threat of being arrested in lieu of payment for a warrant.
“Never give out personal information over the phone. Never give out payment information over the phone. We will not ask you to make a payment for a fine over the phone.
“If you receive a call and you have a fear that you may have a warrant, hang up and call our office and we will tell you if you do or do not.
“Again, never give out personal information over the phone to anyone.”
Smith said scammers will even use the names of current police or sheriff’s deputies to try to obtain money.
Commented