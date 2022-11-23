JONESBORO — Even with the addition of eight new police officers, the Jonesboro Police Department is still nine officers short of being fully staffed, according to Police Chief Rick Elliott.
He said four other officers are a couple of weeks away from finishing up their training.
There are also four or five officers currently on injury leave from the department, he said.
The officers who graduated from Black River Technical College’s academy were originally assigned to the central Arkansas academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock. Jonesboro police trainee Vincent Parks died in July after starting his assignment at that academy. The other Jonesboro officers were then moved to the Black River academy.
On Friday, Joel Anguiano, Benjamin Bass, Alexis Burns, Kassandra Espensen, Melvin Isom Jr., Eric Otey Jr., London Shields and Trevor VanHouten graduated from Black River Technical College’s police academy.
Elliott said he’s losing one officer to the Arkansas State Police, which received money from the state Legislature to increase starting pay for troopers this year.
He also said the department is losing an officer to the Arkansas State University Police Department. That department offers free housing and meal plans to its police force, which Elliott said.
He said police departments are having a hard time filling vacancies.
“We actually don’t feel quite as bad as other agencies.” Elliott said. “Injuries plague us.”
He noted that officer Sadie Magee suffered a broken leg when a suspected drunken driver slammed head-on into her cruiser on Nov. 5 at the intersection of Aggie Road and Wolf Den Drive. She required surgery.
Justin Rolland, chief deputy for the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, said that his department will be down by five deputies on Jan. 1 due to retirements and one deputy, David Vaughn, being elected as Craighead County circuit clerk.
Rolland said the sheriff’s office is down four to five positions in its detention center, which is problematic statewide for corrections officers. Garland Tipton, the deputy for the Eastern District of Craighead County, is one of the retirees, Rolland said.
He stressed that being a corrections officer is a great training post for future deputies, noting that many current deputies began their law enforcement careers there.
