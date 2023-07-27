JONESBORO — Dillion Norris, 17, who is charged with shooting a Forrest City man on Sunday, is also facing charges with shooting a a juvenile victim on Jan. 12 in Jonesboro.

Norris and Ethan Daniels, who was 16 years old at the time, are both charged with committing a terroristic act/shoots that causes physical injury and first-degree battery in connection with the January incident.

