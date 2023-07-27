JONESBORO — Dillion Norris, 17, who is charged with shooting a Forrest City man on Sunday, is also facing charges with shooting a a juvenile victim on Jan. 12 in Jonesboro.
Norris and Ethan Daniels, who was 16 years old at the time, are both charged with committing a terroristic act/shoots that causes physical injury and first-degree battery in connection with the January incident.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Logan Butler, on Jan. 12 Jonesboro police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex about a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower chest. Also inside the apartment were an adult woman, two male teenagers and two small children.
“When asked who they believed did the shooting, multiple victims/witnesses stated that it was Dillion Norris and Ethan Daniels, with whom they had previous issues with,” Butler wrote in the affidavit. “I was able to look at SkyCop video which showed a dark colored Chrysler car leaving the apartment complex just after the shooting. This was the only vehicle to leave between the time that the shooting occurred and the time that police arrived.
“This vehicle was followed using SkyCops and it traveled to another apartment complex, which both suspects Norris and Daniels live at … The Chrysler was later located at the spot it was last seen on video, it was determined to be stolen, and it was towed to the Jonesboro Police Department.”
After a search warrant was obtained, officers found shell casings in the vehicle.
The two were arrested on a bench warrant, and they were taken to the Craighead County Juvnile Detention Center.
On Feb. 13, Circuit Judge Scott Ellington set a $250,000 bond for Daniels and a $1 million bond for Norris.
Daniels’ trial is set for Oct. 30-Nov. 3 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In April, Norris was ordered released on his own recognizance by Ellington, who required Norris to wear a GPS ankle monitor and to have no contact with Daniels or the victim in the case.
Norris is currently scheduled for a jury on Aug. 7-17 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Norris is also accused of the Sunday shooting of Laloyd Hamilton, 29, of Forrest City, who was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center and later transferred to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.
That shooting occurred in the 3700 block of Griffin Street.
According to a probable cause affidavit, “The victim advised that while he was in the Buick with the arrestee and two other suspects, they started attacking him and trying to take his money that he had. The witness stated that all the suspects had guns and one started coming toward her pointing the gun in her direction so she drove off. The victim stated that when she drove off, he was able to get away and started running toward 3700 Griffin Street where there was some people outside.
“He stated that the driver of the Buick, suspect 2 (Kevin Moody) yelled for the arrestee, Dillion Norris, to shoot him. He stated that Norris then fired two or three times. One of the rounds struck the victim in the left buttock.”
Norris was given a $10 million bond after being charged with aggravated robbery, a Class Y felony, first-degree battery, fleeing and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia by Ellington.
A Class Y felony is punishable by 10-40 years or life in prison.
Norris’ next court date in that shooting is Sept. 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
