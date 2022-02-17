JONESBORO — Police arrested a 38-year-old Jonesboro woman Wednesday night after an employee of Walgreens, 1330 S. Caraway Road, called police about a shoplifter.
Helen J. Newsome, of the 300 block of Melrose Street, is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and shoplifting $1,000 or less.
In other JPD reports:
A 29-year-old woman told police someone came to her residence in the 700 block of Brook Meadow at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday and robbed her at gunpoint. Stolen were $1,437 in cash and a money card.
Police arrested Anthony Welch, 35, of the 500 block of North Main Street, on Wednesday night at the intersection of Bradley and North Main streets. Welch is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
Police arrested Benjamin Chairse, 34, of the 3800 block of Stevens Street, on Wednesday night after an officer saw he had a warrant out of Poinsett County. Chairse is being held on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
Police arrested Michael Stegner, 38, of the 600 block of Warren Street, following a parole search of his residence. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, parole violation, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
An employee at Dollar General, 4117 E. Highland Drive, told police Wednesday morning that someone used a counterfeit $100 bill to make a purchase.
Police arrested Aaron Clark, 30, of the 3000 block of Fairview, on Wednesday morning after a probation search of his residence turned up drugs, police said. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
Police arrested Nicholas Trevor Clements, 24, and Micaleah Clements, 43, both of of the 1700 block of Bernard Street, early Wednesday afternoon. Nicholas Clements is being held on a felony failure to appear warrant; Micaleah Clements is being held on suspicion of hindering apprehension, a felony.
A 68-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday morning she thinks her granddaughter stole checks from her in the 400 block of Brookstone Drive and cashed them. The 14 checks totaled $1,189.
A 59-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday morning that someone broke into his vehicle in the 3100 block of Rosalee Drive and took his medications and tools. The value of the items is listed at $300.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday afternoon that someone entered her unlocked vehicle in the 1700 block of West Matthews Avenue and stole a bank card and $150 in cash.
A 53-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday night that the driver of her vehicle made her get out of it at her residence in the 1600 block of North Culberhouse Street and stole the 2002 Dodge Ram. The suspect is a 27-year-old Corning woman.
