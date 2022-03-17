JONESBORO — Police are investigating a report of a 37-year-old woman’s vehicle being shot at at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State Street and Aggie Road.
According to Jonesboro police officer Zachary Williamson, while he was assisting another officer on a motorist assist at the intersection of Aggie Road and Marion Berry Parkway, a black sport utility vehicle stopped to tell him of a shooting at Aggie and State.
The report said the suspects shot several times at the victim’s vehicle.
In a separate case, police arrested Darren Cullison, 58, of the 1900 block of Links Circle, after a traffic stop at about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Parkwood Road and Red Wolf Boulevard.
Police said they found syringes with meth, 49 grams of marijuana, 14 red gummies thought to be THC, a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun, several gun accessories, 11 counterfeit $100 bills and $2,560 in cash.
Cullison is being held on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and expire tags.
He is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center in lieu of a probable cause hearing.
In other police reports:
Two 18-year-olds, one of the 1000 block of Kathleen Street, and the other of the 4500 block of Arkansas 4463, Bay, told police three males pulled a gun on them Wednesday night in the 2000 block of Clover Drive and stole an AR-style rifle. The weapon is valued at $1,500.
Police arrested Angel Denise Cude, 49, at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Center Street after being called to her residence about a disturbance. Cude is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested Terry Ross, 38, of the 1200 block of Teekwood Cove, at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Greensboro Road, after the resident said Ross forced his way into her residence. The victim had multiple contusions on the right side of her face. Police found a bullet slug inside of the residence. Ross is being held on suspicion of first-degree domestic battery, residential burglary and third-degree domestic battery.
Police arrested Albert Dobbins, 59, of the 800 block of South Caraway Road, at about 7 p.m. Wednesday following a traffic stop at the intersection of West Matthews Avenue and Witt Street. Dobbins is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug, possession of marijuana, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, parole violation, failure to appear and no proof of insurance.
A 22-year-old Judsonia woman told Jonesboro police Wednesday morning that she was scammed for putting down a deposit for a rental she found on Craigslist. The amount of money is $1,700.
Police arrested Laura Everett, 56, of the 200 block of East Philadelphia Road, on Wednesday morning outside of her residence. Everett is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and revocation of probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.