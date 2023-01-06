JONESBORO — A 15-year-old student at Jonesboro High School, 301 Hurricane Drive, was arrested Wednesday after police said he pointed a loaded .22-caliber pistol at another student.
The suspect, whose name wasn’t released because of his age, pointed the gun at a 17-year-old student who entered a restroom at the school at about 2 p.m., a police report said.
The victim told officer Rayonica Thomas that while in the restroom the suspect reached into his right pocket and pulled out a firearm. He said the suspect then pointed it at as though he would shoot him.
The suspect then pulled the slide on the firearm and showed him than the gun was loaded. The victim said the suspect laughed and stepped away so the victim could leave the restroom.
Thomas wrote in her report that the victim notified her of the incident and they located the suspect in a classroom. She escorted the suspect out of the classroom and to the school office.
Thomas wrote that during a frisk of the suspect, a “solid object hit the knuckles on my right hand. I then then cuffed Arrestee No. 1 … I searched his person and found a Jennings .22 caliber pistol in the right pocket of basketball shorts he had on underneath his joggers.
“I removed the firearm and removed the magazine. I then ejected a bullet out of the chamber.”
Thomas searched the back pack the suspect had, but found nothing else.
The suspect was found to be on juvenile probation and was transported to the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center.
The suspect faces charges of possession of a handgun by a minor on school property and aggravated assault, both felonies.
Jonesboro police Sgt. Brian Arnold of the department’s Criminal Investigation Division wrote that the case was being turned over to the Craighead County Juvenile Office.
