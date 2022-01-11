JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was arrested Monday morning after police checked a residence he was staying at and found him with drugs and a firearm.
Hanif Williams, 34, of the 400 block of East Roseclair Street, is being held on charges for simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police recovered a Taurus revolver, 11.8 grams of crack cocaine and 39.8 grams of marijuana at the scene.
In other JPD reports:
Police arrested Shelly Lindsey, 43, of the 400 block of Freeman Street, on Monday evening following a traffic stop at the intersection of West Washington Avenue and Cavalry Cove. She is being held on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence and a failure to appear warrant.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro woman told police her vehicle was broken into Monday in the 1600 block of Latourette Lane. Taken were items totaling more than $600 in value.
A 44-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday afternoon that a trailer was stolen in the 200 block of Magnolia Street. The trailer is valued at $3,000.
Jonesboro Tool and Die, 2400 Industrial Drive, reported someone came onto the property and stole aluminum tubing Monday morning. The tubing is valued at $1,100.
