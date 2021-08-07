JONESBORO — Michael Rodgers, 44, 1006 Markle St., was arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony possession of marijuana, felony parole violation and an out-of-town warrant.
Jonesboro police said Rodgers’ back pack contained more than a pound of marijuana. He was given a $100,000 bond on Friday by District Judge David Boling.
In other JPD reports:
The manager of Willow Creek Apartments, 6 Willow Creek Lane, reported to police on Thursday the theft of appliances from an apartment. He listed as a suspect a 23-year-old woman. Total value for the appliances was listed at $2,723.
A Jonesboro man reported to police the theft of tires and a metal ladder from his garage in the 400 block of Airport Road. A value of $1,800 was placed on the items.
A Jonesboro woman reported that a rental car was stolen from her workplace, Hertz, in the 1900 block of Grant Ave. on Thursday. A 2021 Toyota Corolla was rented and wasn’t returned, the woman told police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.