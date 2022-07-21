JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he threatened to kill a police officer, according to a Jonesboro police report.

Joseph Swink, 39, of the 1900 block of Race Street, threatened to kill officer Greg Trout at Mid-South Health Systems, 3700 Access Road, after Trout was dispatched to Mid-South about a complaint of a disturbance and threats being made.