JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he threatened to kill a police officer, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Joseph Swink, 39, of the 1900 block of Race Street, threatened to kill officer Greg Trout at Mid-South Health Systems, 3700 Access Road, after Trout was dispatched to Mid-South about a complaint of a disturbance and threats being made.
Swink is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening.
A 50-year-old Paragould man told Jonesboro police Wednesday afternoon that rental construction equipment was stolen from a site in the 1500 block of Kathleen Street. The equipment is valued at more than $5,000.
A 58-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday afternoon that someone stole items from a property in the 2000 block of Cedar Heights Drive. The tools and a pressure washer have a total value of $2,000.
A 52-year-old Jonesboro woman reported the theft of her recreational vehicle Wednesday morning from the 2900 block of Phillips Drive. The RV is valued at $2,900.
The manager of China Buffet, 1137 S. Caraway Road, reported a commercial burglary Wednesday morning. Stolen were four iPads with a total value of $2,000 and $335 in cash. Damage to the property is estimated at $500.
Halsey, Thrasher and Harpole reported Tuesday night that one of its properties, located in the 1400 block of West Huntington Avenue, was damaged and had items stolen. The total amount of the damage and stolen items is listed at $8,750.
A 69-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday afternoon that someone hacked into her bank account and stole $2,037.54 from her.
A 35-year-old Paragould man told Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday night that his truck was stolen from the 100 block of Craighead Road 722 earlier this month. The 1999 GMC Sierra pickup truck is valued at $3,200.
