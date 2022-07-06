JONESBORO — Police arrested two Jonesboro men Tuesday afternoon following a probation search of the residence of one of the men, located in the 2000 block of East Johnson Avenue, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Robert Glenn Benson, 65, and Arthur Cofield, 66, of the 100 block of Brooks Street, Brookland, were found to be in possession of a controlled substance and 1.4 grams of marijuana and a pipe with burned marijuana residue.
The two are facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges were originally possession of meth, but they were downgraded to a misdemeanor.
Benson is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center. Cofield is not listed as an inmate there.
In other JPD cases:
Police arrested Susan Sheppard, 49, and Cedrick James, 37, both of the 900 block of Tony Drive, on Wednesday morning following a report of a domestic dispute. Police found 1.5 grams of suspected meth. The two are being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro man reported Tuesday evening that someone took lawn tools from his vehicle in the 1600 block of East Johnson Avenue. Taken were a leaf blower valued at $500 and a weed cutter valued at $400.
A 52-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Tuesday afternoon that someone entered her vehicle in the 1800 block of East Johnson Avenue and stole a Fitbit valued at $130.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday morning that someone entered her vehicle in the 1800 block of Greensboro Road and took items. Stolen were credit and debit cards, tickets to the Memphis Zoo, a COVID-19 vaccination card and her driver’s license.
