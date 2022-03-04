JONESBORO — A Calico Rock man and a Jonesboro woman were arrested at 8 p.m. Thursday night after a traffic stop at the intersection of Methodist and Middlefield drives yielded drugs and a traffic violation, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Michael Liscomb, 40, of the 400 block of Park Street in Calico Rock, and Shelby Lynne Dixon, 30, of the 1000 block of Glendale Street, were found to be in possession of 19.5 grams of meth or cocaine, a loaded syringe with meth, eight pills and drug paraphernalia.
They are being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana and no proof of insurance.
In other JPD reports:
Angel Elexislee Blakley, 25, of the 5800 block of Whitecliff Drive, was arrested at about 4:19 a.m. Friday after police said she stabbed a 24-year-old man at her residence. Police said a tourniquet had to be applied to the victim’s left arm due to a deep laceration. Blakley is being held on suspicion of felony second-degree battery.
Police arrested four people who entered a residence at 2:33 p.m. Thursday and damaged property in the 200 block of Cedar Street. Arrested were Brittany Burch, 35, Lasonya Whitehead, 47, Roy Flowers, 61, all homeless, and Michael Brock, 33, of the 300 block of Third Street, on suspicion of residential burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, criminal trespass and warrants.
Police arrested Carolyn Coats, 52, of the 4200 block of Arkansas 75 in Marked Tree, at about 6:22 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of South Gee Street and West Washington Avenue following a traffic stop. Coats is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol and no proof of insurance.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro man reported to police at 11:20 a.m. Thursday that someone broke into his residence in the 1600 block of French Street and stole items, including three guns. Taken were a .22-caliber Ruger handgun, a .38-caliber Ruger handgun, a 1911 Kimber .45-caliber gun, with a total value of $1,600, and tools valued at $300.
A 44-year-old Jonesboro woman told police at 9:25 a.m. Thursday that her vehicle was entered and a gun was stolen in the 1400 block of Dana Debbie Street. Taken was a 9 mm Glock valued at $500.
A 53-year-old Jonesboro man reported at 3:37 p.m. Thursday that someone broke into his residence and stole tools and equipment in the 1300 block of North Floyd Street. The total value of the items taken is listed at $1,700.
A Jonesboro man and woman were arrested at 1:15 p.m. Thursday after police were called to a disturbance in the 1700 block of West Huntington Avenue. Paul Anthony Love, 32, of the 500 block of State Street, and Krystal Gann, 35, of the 1300 block of North Floyd Street, are being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested Justin Frazier, 34, of the 3100 block of Craighead Road 333, at 10:39 a.m. Thursday after Region’s Bank, 2400 E. Highland Drive, reported that someone was trying to cash/deposit a fraudulent check. He is being held on suspicion of first-degree forgery.
