JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman and a Texas woman were arrested at about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday on several drug charges.
Bydra Gentry, 23, of 1105 Elkhorn Lane in Jonesboro, and Catrina Gentry, 39, of 3332 Norcrest in Mesquite, Texas, were arrested at a location Jonesboro police refused to release. A narrative report didn’t say whether the pair was arrested after a traffic stop or at a residence.
About $5,000 worth of amphetamines and other drugs were found.
The two face charges of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 28 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, all felonies, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license.
An inmate register at the Craighead County Detention Center doesn’t list Bydra Gentry as an inmate.
In other reports, police:
Arrested Rebecca Johnson, 31, of 6901 Highland Drive, on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams.
Investigated a residential burglary in the 500 block of Belt Street at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. The resident said she discovered her debit card and driver’s license missing when she went to Walmart. She returned home and found two firearms and a back pack containing her medication were missing.
Arrested Joshua Stallings, 33, of 1917 Craighead Road 7741 in Brookland, at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of felony possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and North Main Street.
Investigated a second-degree criminal mischief report at about 1 p.m. Wednesday at The Office, 1503 Marketplace Drive. A suspect pushed a victim into a 6-foot-by-6-foot window, causing it to break. Damage is estimated at $1,200.
Two Jonesboro people were arrested at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday after a parole search of their residence turned up drugs. James Barber, 53, and Larhonda Howard, 35, both of 121 S. Culberhouse St., were arrested on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana,
