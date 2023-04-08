JONESBORO — Jonesboro police responded to two reports of shots being fired Thursday in separate incidents, according to police reports.
In the first case, a 36-year-old woman told police three males, ages 20, 19 and 17, fired gunshots from a vehicle at a residence in the 3100 block of Meador Road at about 5 p.m.
The woman said there were several children outside in the yard of the residence when the shooting occurred.
According to the report, there were six children listed as victims ranging in age from 6 to 16.
The suspects’ vehicle was a 2020 black Dodge Shelby Charger.
In the second incident, police were called to the 4800 block of East Highland Drive at about 6 p.m. Thursday after a 20-year-old Jonesboro man said he shot at a vehicle after a suspect pointed a gun at him and others at the scene.
A 24-year-old witness said he was working on his vehicle when he saw the shooting take place.
The suspect’s vehicle is a Dodge Shelby Charger.
No color or year model of the vehicle was listed on the police report.
Two Winchester 9 mm shell casings were recovered from the victim’s pocket, the report said.
No one was reported as being shot in the incident.
