JONESBORO — A woman was reported as being abducted from her residence Thursday in the 200 block of South Patrick Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The 26-year-old woman was kidnapped at about 9:07 p.m., according to a witness.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
JONESBORO — A woman was reported as being abducted from her residence Thursday in the 200 block of South Patrick Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.
The 26-year-old woman was kidnapped at about 9:07 p.m., according to a witness.
The police report lists two suspects, but doesn’t give a name or age for either.
The homeowner spoke to her wife around 8 p.m., and all was OK, according to police. When she arrived at home at 10 p.m., the wife was missing. The victim did show back up to the scene some time later. She was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
Detectives are still investigating this as a kidnapping.
In a separate incident, a 41-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday afternoon that three vehicles were stolen and a catalytic converter and muffler were cut from a vehicle in the 1500 block of Hathcoat Lane. A Cadillac CTS, Nissan Micra and a Ford white van were stolen.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 22-year-old Jonesboro man told police Thursday afternoon that someone entered his residence in the 1700 block of Links Circle and stole items. Taken were a 9 mm Sig Sauer handgun valued at $500, a television valued at $600 and Airpods valued at $200.
The manager at Walgreens, 1328 Red Wolf Blvd., reported Thursday night that someone stole a credit card from a worker’s locker and used it to make purchases. The amount of purchases was $115.96.
The superintendent of the Human Development Center, 4701 Colony Drive, told police Thursday afternoon that a suspect threatened to “shoot up” the center. The suspect is described as a 47-year-old man.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Thursday afternoon that someone entered her vehicle in the 1800 block of Links Circle and stole her wallet.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.