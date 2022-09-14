JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested a 32-year-old woman Monday morning at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital after she fought with three security personnel and injured two of them, according to a Jonesboro police report.

Chris Ditto, a security supervisor at NEA reported that Ashley Lashun Smith, of the 1800 block of West Nettleton Avenue, bit a 23-year-old employee, breaking his skin and requiring medical attention. Ditto said Smith stomped another employee’s hand, requiring X-rays to be taken.