JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested a 32-year-old woman Monday morning at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital after she fought with three security personnel and injured two of them, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Chris Ditto, a security supervisor at NEA reported that Ashley Lashun Smith, of the 1800 block of West Nettleton Avenue, bit a 23-year-old employee, breaking his skin and requiring medical attention. Ditto said Smith stomped another employee’s hand, requiring X-rays to be taken.
Smith is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree battery on an emergency medical technician or other medical employee.
In a separate case, Jonesboro police arrested Christopher Adam Dougan, 40, homeless, early Tuesday morning after a police officer saw his vehicle parked at the intersection of South Floyd Street and West Matthews Avenue with Dougan passed out inside.
Police found 9 grams of marijuana, 0.8 grams of cocaine, 0.1 grams of meth and three pills.
Dougan is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver less than 2 grams, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with the purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor failure to appear.
Police arrested three people Tuesday morning following a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Phillips Drive. Keon Williams, 41, of the 3400 block of Preakness Drive, Lorri Friar, 30, of the 300 block of Patterson Street, Bay, and Kedrein Brown, 37, of the 600 Pleasant View, Helena, are being held on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and an assorted list of misdemeanor charges.
A 33-year-old Cash woman told police Monday night that her husband pointed a rifle at her head in the 2900 block of Kazi Street while her three children, ages 6 and under, were present. The husband could face charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
Police arrested Angela Brewer, 43, of the 1200 block of Nettleton Circle, on Monday afternoon following a traffic stop at the intersection of Nettleton Circle and South Gee Street. She is being held on suspicion of possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and no proof of insurance.
A 28-year-old Brookland man reported Monday afternoon that his 2009 Saturn Outlook was stolen from the 2400 block of Phillips Drive. The vehicle was later found wrecked west of Cash.
A 58-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to Craighead County sheriff’s deputies Monday afternoon that eight solid copper Tiki torches were stolen from a storage unit in the 6300 block of Arkansas 1. The torches are valued at $2,792.
