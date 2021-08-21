JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman received a $50,000 cash-only bond from District Judge David Boling on Friday after a probable cause affidavit alleged she took her boyfriend to near Chicago after he was involved in a shooting here on Wednesday.
Boling found cause to charge Jessica Lebelle Wright, 36, of Jonesboro, with hindering apprehension or prosecution, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zaread Andrews, 21, of Jonesboro, received a gunshot wound to his leg, according to Jonesboro police.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Maegan Collier, 33, of Jonesboro, with commercial burglary, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct; $25,000 bond.
Jami Warwick, 35, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary, endangering the welfare of a minor and public intoxication; released on her own recognizance as long as she enters and completes time in a rehabilitation facility.
Michael Blount, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, three counts of possession of a Schedule I or II not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule III drug with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia; $50,000 bond.
Franklin Frazier, 47, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; $7,500 bond.
Devonte Garner, 29, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver; $2,500 bond.
Wesley James, 55, Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams; $3,500 bond.
Samuel Sinclair, 32, of Jonesboro, with delivery of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams; $75,000 bond.
Brandon Woodard, 32, of Harrisburg, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and driving while impaired (drugs); $25,000 bond.
