JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman was arrested Thursday morning following a traffic stop at the intersection of Gilmore and Phillips drives, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Mallory Blair Goad, 36, of the 300 block of Craighead Road 716, was stopped by officer Lane Cohn who ran Goad’s license plate and found she had no insurance.
A search of Goad’s vehicle turned up 10.5 grams of meth, a key chain container with meth residue, an Alprazolam pill and an open container of alcohol.
She is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing today.
In other JPD reports:
Police arrested Dalton Paul Harrison, 40, of the 3200 block of Parkwood Drive, following a traffic stop early Thursday morning at the intersection of Interstate 555 and Harrisburg Road, He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and speeding.
A 52-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday night that a trailer with household goods on it was stolen from the 3400 block of Craighead Road 905. The trailer is valued at $3,500.
A 28-year-old Brookland woman reported Wednesday night that someone broke the window to her car and took her purse in the 2400 block of Westacre Drive. She said the purse contained debit and credit cards and $50 in cash.
Police arrested Davion Walker, 19, of the 500 block of North Church Street, early Thursday morning after a 17-year-old girl said he choked her until she lost consciousness in the 900 block of Belt Street. He is being held on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree domestic battery.
Police arrested Kimberlie Tilly, 40, of the 900 block of Sweetheart Lane, on Wednesday night following a probation search of her residence. She is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to pay fines.
Police arrested Mary Lynn Brown, 62, of the 700 block of Monroe Avenue, and Michelle Smith, 41, of the 1300 block of West Huntington Avenue, following a probation search of Brown’s residence. Brown is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith is being held on a felony warrant out of Randolph County.
Police arrested Jared Bowers, 41, of the 500 block of East Allen Avenue, on Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Neeley and Woodsprings roads. He is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing governmental operations, public intoxication and a felony warrant.
Police arrested Tyler Penix, 36, of Bentonville, and Corey Galyean, 23, of Decatur, following a traffic stop at the intersection of Southwest Drive and West Parker Road. The two are being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
A 50-year-old Turrell man told police Wednesday afternoon that someone forged his wife’s name on a check and cashed it at Armor Bank, 1402 E. Highland Drive. The amount of the check was $4,700.
Police arrested Brandon Keel, 26, of the 2700 block of Kristal Drive, on Wednesday morning after someone told a police officer a male was lying on the ground in the 900 block of South Caraway Road. Keel is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and theft by receiving of a credit or debit card.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.