JONESBORO — Police arrested a Jonesboro woman Wednesday night following a traffic stop at the intersection of East Highland Drive and South Caraway Road, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Courtney Brooke Parnell, 42, of the 1600 block of Craighead Road 780, was found to be in possession of 12.4 grams of methamphetamine, two hydrocodone pills 4.4 grams of marijuana, a meth pipe and scales with meth residue on it.
She is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting a probable cause hearing on charges of possession or meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and improper lane change.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
Miracle Kids Success Academy, 3127 Southwest Drive, told police Wednesday morning that someone used the company’s credit card to make fraudulent purchases for $8,231.07.
Domino’s Pizza, 2702 Alexander Drive, reported Wednesday night that someone paid for a delivered pizza with a counterfeit $100 bill in the 400 block of South Gee Street.
Kum & Go, 3418 E. Johnson Ave., told police Wednesday morning that someone tried to pass a counterfeit $100 to the business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.