JONESBORO — Police arrested a Jonesboro woman Wednesday night following a traffic stop at the intersection of East Highland Drive and South Caraway Road, according to a Jonesboro police report.

Courtney Brooke Parnell, 42, of the 1600 block of Craighead Road 780, was found to be in possession of 12.4 grams of methamphetamine, two hydrocodone pills 4.4 grams of marijuana, a meth pipe and scales with meth residue on it.