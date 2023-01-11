JONESBORO — Police arrested a Jonesboro woman Monday afternoon following a traffic stop in the 800 block of South Gee Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.

Melanie Dennis, 43, of the 1200 block of Holly Street, was pulled over by officer Brian Merrill at 3:22 p.m. after he noticed Dennis’ windshield was shattered on her 2011 Honda Fit.