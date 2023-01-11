JONESBORO — Police arrested a Jonesboro woman Monday afternoon following a traffic stop in the 800 block of South Gee Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Melanie Dennis, 43, of the 1200 block of Holly Street, was pulled over by officer Brian Merrill at 3:22 p.m. after he noticed Dennis’ windshield was shattered on her 2011 Honda Fit.
“I observed a vehicle driving on the roadway with a shattered windshield,” Merrill wrote in his report. “During a consent search a large amount of a crystal like substance was found suspected of being methamphetamine along with a glass pipe for smoking, a digital scale, small baggies and a large amount of cash. Arrestee #1 (Dennis, Melanie) was taken to CCDC and left in their care.”
Police found 187 grams of suspected methamphetamine, valued at $14,100, $39,590 in cash, a meth pipe, digital scales and bags used to package meth in.
Dennis is being held on suspicion of delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and having an obstructive windshield.
She is waiting for a probable cause hearing today in Craighead County District Court.
