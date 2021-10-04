JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman was ordered held on $150,000 bail Monday after District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Alese Roberson, 36, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less the 200 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At 2:10 p.m. Friday, Jonesboro detectives and members of the Craighead County Sheriff’s SWAT team served a search warrant at Roberson’s residence, 906 Locust Drive. Police officers seized an ounce of methamphetamine, two rifles, two handguns, a large quantity of ammunition and a suspected meth pipe, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Fowler also found probable cause to charge:
Devarious Jones, 20, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and two traffic citations; $125,000 bond.
Reginald Thompson, 22, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief; $7,500 bond.
Aungrale Collins, 21, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering a vehicle and theft of $1,000 or less; $10,000 bond.
Airreo Johnson, 27, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving a firearm and possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver; $75,000 bond.
Mark Clifton, 50, of Pineville, with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams, parole violation, interfering with governmental operations, fictitious tag and no insurance; $35,000 bond.
Naje Williams, 23, of Jonesboro, with forgery to get prescription medicine; $7,500 bond.
Billy Crisler, 57, of Cash, with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and careless driving; $10,000 bond.
Thomas Edmond, 22, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member, misdemeanor and felony failures to appear and fleeing; $100,000 bond set by a circuit judge.
Jeremy Long, 31, of Brookland, with third-degree assault, interfering with emergency communications and endangering the welfare of a minor; $35,000 bond.
Aaron Pratt, 40, of Bono, with residential burglary and breaking or entering; $75,000 bond.
Shane Smith, 43, of Brookland, with failure to appear; $10,000 bond.
Tyler Dutton, 29, of Paragould, with probation violation; $50,000 bond.
Marcus Boykin, 23, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, third-degree battery, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest; $25,000 bond.
